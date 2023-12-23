The State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim DR Thapa and State Incharge Dilip Jaiswal participated in a two-day National Office Bearers Meeting held at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. The event graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President J.P. Nadda brought together party leaders from across the nation to discuss crucial organizational agendas and strategies for the upcoming general elections.

The high-profile meeting attended by National Office Bearers, State Prabharis and state presidents explored into in-depth discussions on a range of topics. Key highlights included a thorough review of the recently conducted State Assembly Elections in five states and strategic planning for the impending general elections.

State President DR Thapa representing the interests of BJP Sikkim took center stage by presenting a comprehensive organizational report. He shed light on the concerns of the party and its members in Sikkim stating critical issues faced at the state level. During his presentation Thapa underlined the importance of addressing the needs and demands of the people of Sikkim.

Of particular note, DR Thapa raised the long-pending political demands of the Sikkimese people during discussions with the Prime Minister. He articulated the party's stance on resolving these issues and advocated for quick action to address the aspirations of the state's residents.