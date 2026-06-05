BJP Sikkim delegation urges Union Minister Ajay Tamta to address state's road infrastructure challenges

A delegation of the Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta during his official visit to the state and submitted a memorandum highlighting several pressing road infrastructure issues affecting Sikkim.

The delegation, led by BJP Sikkim State Secretary Bijoy Prasad Subba and accompanied by District President Digum Limboo and other party leaders, called for urgent intervention to address long-pending road connectivity concerns across the Himalayan state.

Among the key issues raised were delays in the construction of the Ravangla-Geyzing Highway, the condition of the Legship-Geyzing road stretch, the need for immediate restoration of roads in North Sikkim, and the deteriorating state of the Singtam-Dikchu Highway.

The BJP leaders informed the minister that prolonged delays in road restoration and poor road conditions have severely affected the daily lives of residents, disrupted tourism activities, and created logistical challenges for defence movement and strategic transportation in the border state.

The delegation also expressed concern over the execution of works on the Singtam-Dikchu Highway, alleging that construction activities undertaken during the monsoon season had rendered parts of the road nearly unusable. They pointed to shortcomings in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and implementation process, which they said had complicated the upgradation project and increased public inconvenience.

Another major concern highlighted during the meeting was the recurring disruption of National Highway 10 (NH-10), the primary road link connecting Sikkim with the rest of the country. The delegation urged the Ministry to formulate long-term and permanent solutions to tackle frequent landslides and monsoon-related damage that often isolate the state.

The BJP leaders further sought immediate restoration of roads in North Sikkim, timely road upgradation and back-cutting works during the dry season, and infrastructure planning tailored to the fragile and ecologically sensitive Himalayan terrain.

Responding to the concerns, Union Minister Ajay Tamta assured the delegation that all issues raised would be examined. The BJP delegation thanked the minister for his patient hearing and for assuring attention to the infrastructure challenges faced by the people of Sikkim.

The meeting comes amid growing public concern over road connectivity and transportation infrastructure, which remain critical to tourism, economic activity and strategic mobility in the state.

