The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim is strengthening its efforts to ensure that the benefits of the Central Government’s welfare schemes reach the people of the state.

In a significant move, the party organized a special Ayushman Bharat registration and card distribution camp on March 23 at Dikchu, Tumin Lingee constituency, exclusively for senior citizens aged above 70.

The camp was held under the leadership of BJP State President D.R. Thapa and spearheaded by Party Spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa. The initiative was supported by key party members, including Media In-Charge Niren Bhandari, District General Secretary P.K. Neopaney, Mandal President Prem Chettri, and local Panchayat member B.B. Gurung. The event was efficiently managed with crucial technical assistance from IT Cell Executives Keshav Sharma and Sameer Basnet, ensuring smooth registration and card distribution.

The camp provided essential services such as online registration, approval, and immediate card generation for beneficiaries. To enhance convenience, on-site printing and lamination of Ayushman Bharat health cards were arranged, allowing over 90 eligible senior citizens to receive their cards without any delays.



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At the beginning of the event, District General Secretary P.K. Neopaney welcomed the attendees, emphasizing the importance of the camp and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to senior citizens’ healthcare. BJP Spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa further highlighted the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, informing the attendees that 19 hospitals in Sikkim and over 29,000 hospitals nationwide are part of the initiative. He urged people to spread awareness about the scheme so that more elderly individuals in villages and communities could benefit.

BJP Sikkim is actively conducting Ayushman Bharat registration drives across multiple constituencies, including Upper Burtuk, Gangtok, Nathang Machong, Rhenock, and parts of West Sikkim. So far, 4,150 senior citizens have already received their Ayushman Bharat health cards under this campaign.