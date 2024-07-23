The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim has expressed wholehearted support for the special assistance package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech today. This significant intervention aims to aid the state’s recovery from the Teesta Flood, triggered by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023.

In a statement, BJP Sikkim conveyed its profound gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this timely and vital support. The assistance is expected to play a crucial role in Sikkim's redevelopment efforts, offering much-needed relief to affected regions, and rejuvenating infrastructure, economy, and communities.

BJP Sikkim highlighted that this move reflects the central government's dedication and responsiveness to Sikkim's pressing needs.