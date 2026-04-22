BJP Sikkim holds coordination meet ahead of PM Modi’s visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim unit on April 22, held a high-level state coordination meeting to streamline preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for April 27 and 28.

The meeting was chaired by state in-charge Dilip Jaiswal, who outlined strategies and provided direction for the planned events.

Senior party leaders, including state president D.R. Thapa, chief advisor Tseten Tashi Bhutia, vice presidents N.K. Subba, Girish Chandra Rai, Bharat Dulal and Yap Tsheing Bhutia, along with general secretaries D.C. Nepal and Arjun Rai and treasurer Kailash Agrawal, attended the meeting along with members of various organisational wings.

During the meeting, leaders described the Prime Minister’s visit as a moment of pride for Sikkim and urged party workers and citizens to participate enthusiastically.

The party also assured full cooperation with the state administration to ensure smooth conduct of all events and adherence to protocols, while maintaining high standards of hospitality.

Leaders said the visit would mark an important milestone and reiterated the party’s commitment to contributing to the state’s development, while calling on people to welcome the Prime Minister and be part of what they described as a significant moment for the Himalayan state.