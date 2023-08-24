Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim organized a coordination meeting on August 24, bringing together booth karyakartas in Namchi-Singithang Constituency of Namchi District. This event, held under the Vidhan Sabha Pravash Yojana, witnessed the participation of State President Shri DR Thapa and an assemblage of party officials, including Vice Presidents, Advisers, General Secretaries, district president, and Mandal and Booth level karyakartas.

During the meeting, State President DR Thapa commenced by extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the accomplished team of scientists who achieved the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

President Thapa laid emphasis on the pivotal role that booth workers play within the BJP. He rallied the karyakartas with strategic insights and called for their dedication to fortify the party at the grassroots level. Noting the current surge in corruption and violence in the state, President Thapa expressed concern over the instability and apprehension prevailing in Sikkim. He firmly affirmed that it is the BJP alone that holds the potential to reinstate tranquility, address pending rights, and pave the path for a prosperous and self-sufficient Sikkim. The people of Sikkim, grappling with issues such as corruption, violence, and unemployment, are looking forward to the BJP as a beacon of hope.

The booth karyakartas also voiced their steadfast determination to ensure the BJP's resounding victory in the upcoming 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. They pledged their wholehearted adherence to the party's principles and policies. The Mandal Committee representatives also actively engaged by sharing their perspectives during the meeting.

Post the discussions, a delegation from BJP Sikkim presented a representation to Justice NK Jain, who is presiding over a judicial inquiry into the enigmatic demise of Namchi College SRC President Late Padam Gurung. The delegation emphasized the need for a fair investigation to deliver justice to the victim's family. In line with this, the BJP team is scheduled to submit a written petition to the one-man commission within the next two days, as per Justice NK Jain's request.