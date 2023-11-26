The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sikkim, led by State President Mr. DR Thapa on November 26 inaugurated new constituency office in Temi Namphing Constituency.

The act of fortifying the party's presence in Temi Namphing began with the inauguration of the BJP's new constituency office in Barmiok Phatak. State President Mr. DR Thapa conveyed his best wishes to the dedicated workers, marking the start of a strategic move to strengthen BJP's influence in the region.

Following the inauguration, an organizational meeting in Pabong witnessed a surge in party membership, with approximately 20 new families, including a retired teacher, joining the BJP ranks.

President Thapa underlined the positive impact of BJP on Sikkim through various central welfare schemes. He stated that, given its proven track record, only the BJP possesses the capability to effectively address the diverse political demands of Sikkim. President Thapa called upon the people to consider the BJP as a credible option to lead Sikkim towards a brighter future.

Responding to public demand to addressing local issues, the BJP team, led by President Thapa, conducted a site visit to review concerns related to the construction of the national highway in Temi Namphing. Acknowledging the challenges faced by affected families, President Thapa pledged to personally advocate for justice with the Central Government and Minister of Highways Ministry, Mr. Nitin Gadkari.