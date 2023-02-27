BJP State President DR Thapa, along with BJP MLAs, party executives, and karyakartas, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Rangpo on February 27 to discuss various issues pertaining to the state's finances and unemployment problems.

During the exclusive meeting, MLA Thapa raised some crucial financial issues before the Finance Minister, including the state's financial constraints, rising unemployment among educated youth, and the need for the extension of the North East Industrial Investment and Promotion Policy (NEIIPP).

Thapa requested a one-time financial package to address the financial constraints of the state and emphasized that people from all walks of life are facing difficulties in all sectors. He suggested that banks be directed to provide small business loans without collateral in an easy manner to promote self-employment in the state.

MLA ST Venchungpa requested the extension of NEIIPP to address the unemployment problem in the state and the Northeast region.

The Finance Minister gave a patient hearing to the party delegates while discussing the issues. The BJP Sikkim is optimistic that the Finance Minister's visit to Sikkim will resolve the state's issues in the larger interest of the people.

The BJP delegation's meeting with the Finance Minister comes at a time when the state is facing several economic challenges. The BJP hopes that the Finance Minister will take positive steps to address these challenges and provide much-needed relief to the people of Sikkim.

Overall, the meeting was productive, and the BJP delegation is hopeful that the Finance Minister's visit will lead to positive outcomes for the state's financial and employment situation.