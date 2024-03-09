To boost political strategies and organizational preparedness, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim, D.R Thapa met with the Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting, held at the Home Minister's office focused on addressing various political issues and charting out strategies for the upcoming general elections in the state.

During the meeting, D.R Thapa briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the current political landscape of Sikkim, highlighting key developments and challenges facing the state. Additionally, he provided insights into the BJP's organizational readiness for the forthcoming elections, emphasizing the party's commitment to serve the people of Sikkim effectively.

The discussions between the BJP Sikkim President and the Home Minister were extensive, covering a range of topics including strategies for the upcoming general elections and addressing major pending issues concerning the citizens of Sikkim.