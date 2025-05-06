In the wake of recent deportations of Pakistani nationals from various parts of the country following the Pahalgam incident, the Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns about whether similar actions are being undertaken in Sikkim.

Addressing the media in Gangtok, BJP Sikkim spokesperson Passang Sherpa questioned the lack of visible action by the state administration, despite a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “The MHA has already issued a notification asking every state to identify and deport any Pakistani nationals residing illegally in the country. But in Sikkim, there has been no clarity or visible effort from the district administrations,” he said.



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Sherpa stated that BJP Sikkim has formally requested the District Collectors of all six districts in the state to clarify whether any such exercise has been initiated. “We want the public to know: have the district authorities begun any investigation to determine whether Pakistani nationals are residing in Sikkim? If so, what is the status? If not, why hasn’t action been taken as per the MHA directive?” he asked.

The party demanded that each District Collector come forward and provide a public update on whether any Pakistani nationals have been identified and if steps for deportation are underway.

Sherpa emphasized that national security should remain a top priority and called for transparency and accountability from the administration on this issue.