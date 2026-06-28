BJP Sikkim reviews organisational work, plans grassroots expansion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim on June 28, reviewed its organisational functioning and discussed plans to strengthen its grassroots presence during its monthly State Executive Meeting held at the party's State Office in Singtam.

The meeting, chaired by State president D.R. Thapa, was attended by senior leaders N.K. Subba, Bharat Dulal, State general secretary Arjun Rai, Dinesh Chandra Nepal, besides State office-bearers, Morcha presidents, cell convenors, district presidents and general secretaries.

Discussions centred on the party's organisational performance, the progress of its expansion drive, and the implementation of upcoming programmes across the State. Morcha presidents, district presidents, cell convenors and programme convenors presented reports on their respective organisational activities and outlined future plans.

Addressing the meeting, Thapa urged party leaders and karyakartas to intensify grassroots outreach, strengthen the organisational structure and work collectively to expand the party's presence across Sikkim. He also addressed organisational issues raised by members during the deliberations.

The meeting concluded with party functionaries reaffirming their commitment to organisational discipline, teamwork and the effective implementation of the BJP's forthcoming programmes in the State.