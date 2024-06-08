D.R. Thapa, the BJP Sikkim State President, attended the historic NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting at the Central Hall of the Parliament complex in New Delhi on June 7. Thapa received a warm welcome from BJP National General Secretary Shri Tarun Chug.

The meeting marked a significant day in Indian politics with the unanimous nomination of Shri Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha. This nomination secures his third consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India, demonstrating the widespread support he has garnered from NDA allies across the nation.

The event was a grand assembly, attended by all the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs, sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP and NDA, floor leaders in the state assemblies and councils, BJP National office bearers, and all state BJP presidents.

Narendra Modi’s leadership was celebrated for its consistent dedication to development and progress, with leaders from various states expressing their confidence in his vision for India's future.

The meeting paves the way for another term of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to build on the foundations laid during his previous terms.