BJP Sikkim team visits landslide-hit Rimbi, hands over relief materials

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim delegation led by State President DR Thapa visited the landslide-affected Rimbi-Timrong area under the Yuksom-Tashiding Constituency in Geyzing district on Saturday to assess the situation and extend relief support to affected families.

The delegation included State Vice President NK Subba, General Secretary Dinesh Chandra Nepal, District President Digam Limboo, along with district executives, mandal presidents and other party members.

During the visit, the team handed over essential relief materials to Panchayat President Mangal Rai and Tara Gurung, in-charge of the Relief Collection Centre.

The BJP delegation interacted with Panchayat representatives to assess the extent of the damage and review the situation on the ground. According to the information shared during the visit, around 30 families have been safely evacuated and are currently staying at a relief camp.

The team also visited the affected areas and met displaced residents to hear their concerns regarding shelter, essential supplies and other immediate needs.

State President DR Thapa assured the affected families that the BJP Sikkim team would continue to extend all possible assistance. He also said a detailed report on the situation and the concerns of the affected families would be submitted to the Centre for necessary attention and support.

The BJP Sikkim team reiterated its commitment to supporting relief and rehabilitation efforts and standing with the affected families during the difficult period.