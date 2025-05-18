The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sikkim unit, has extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for issuing a Rs 50 commemorative silver coin to celebrate the golden jubilee of Sikkim's integration with the Indian Union (1975–2025).





Describing the initiative as a momentous tribute, BJP Sikkim stated that the issuance of the coin is far more than a symbolic gesture—it is a reaffirmation of Sikkim’s unique cultural identity and its proud journey as an inseparable part of India. The party emphasized that such commemorative tokens serve as enduring reminders of significant historical milestones and strengthen the national spirit of unity and diversity.





The coin, which is expected to become a valuable collector’s item, honors the resilience, contributions, and aspirations of the Sikkimese people. It also aims to raise awareness about the state's rich traditions and cultural legacy, potentially boosting tourism and public interest in the region.





“Beyond commemoration, such initiatives contribute to economic and cultural enrichment, including potential revenue through collectible sales,” BJP Sikkim noted. “It inspires a deep sense of pride among all Indians, especially the citizens of Sikkim, as we reflect on five decades of integration and shared national progress.”