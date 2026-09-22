BJP Sikkim warns against circulation of forged letter, seeks police action

The BJP’s Sikkim unit has warned the public against the circulation of a forged letter purportedly issued by the party on social media and urged the police to take action against those responsible.

In a press release on Tuesday, September 22, the party said the unauthorised communication could spread misinformation and create confusion among the public.

The BJP Sikkim said the matter had previously been reported to the authorities and a General Diary (GD) was lodged at Sadar Police Station in Gangtok on July 23 in connection with the circulation of a similar forged communication.

The party urged the public and the media to verify any communication purportedly issued by the BJP through its official media platforms and authorised channels before sharing or acting on it.

The BJP also alleged that despite the earlier GD, no visible action had been taken by the administration against those responsible for creating and circulating the forged letter.

It urged the Police Department and other concerned authorities to take prompt and appropriate action in accordance with the law, saying continued inaction could encourage further circulation of unauthorised communications.

The party appealed to the public to refrain from forwarding or sharing unverified messages and said it remained committed to providing authentic information through its official channels.