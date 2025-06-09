In the wake of recurring natural calamities that have crippled North Sikkim, the Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking swift central intervention to assist the affected communities, restore damaged infrastructure, and strengthen disaster resilience in the region.

The party highlighted the compounded devastation that began with the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in 2023, followed by relentless monsoon-triggered landslides in 2024 and 2025. These successive disasters have wreaked havoc across Mangan District and adjoining areas, severely damaging roads, bridges, and hydropower facilities, while leaving entire regions cut off from the rest of the state. The local tourism economy, a key livelihood source, has collapsed.

Earlier this week, a BJP delegation conducted an on-ground assessment in the worst-hit areas of Mangan. Following the visit, BJP state president D.R. Thapa submitted a formal petition to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), outlining the dire humanitarian and infrastructural crisis unfolding in North Sikkim.

The petition seeks a formal designation of the 2023 GLOF and its subsequent impacts as a National Disaster, which would pave the way for specialized assistance under central frameworks. The party has also proposed a special central assistance package to support the reconstruction of affected zones and fortify the region against future calamities.

Additionally, the BJP has requested the formation of a dedicated joint task force comprising state and central authorities to oversee relief and rehabilitation measures. The petition further recommends the establishment of a dedicated disaster rehabilitation authority under bodies like the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) or the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for focused intervention in North Sikkim.

Among the key demands are the construction of permanent housing for displaced families, stabilization of landslide-prone slopes, and riverbank reinforcement along the Teesta River to mitigate future flood risks. The BJP also emphasized the need to support local businesses through loan assistance, and called for the expedited completion of critical infrastructure projects such as the Sevoke–Rangpo Railway Line and development of alternate road corridors to enhance regional connectivity.

Reiterating their confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and commitment to national development, BJP Sikkim expressed hope that the central government would act swiftly to help North Sikkim recover and emerge stronger from the current crisis.