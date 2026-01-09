BJP victory in Bengal inevitable, TMC’s rhetoric won’t stop us: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on January 9, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in West Bengal is inevitable, dismissing the Trinamool Congress’s statements as mere rhetoric that would not hinder the BJP’s progress.

Speaking on the party’s strategy and vision, Dr Saha said hard work, dedication and a people-centric approach define the BJP’s governance model. Referring to guidance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said consistent and tireless effort ultimately reflects in electoral outcomes.

“When you work relentlessly from early morning till midnight, the results will be seen in the EVMs. Governance is about thinking of the people and the nation, not personal interests,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, the Tripura CM alleged that while the BJP focuses on development and public welfare, the TMC remains preoccupied with its own interests. “Their empty talk and attempts to create confusion show that they have nothing substantial to offer. We have won in Bihar, and now our focus is on Bengal. We are confident that the BJP will form the government there,” he added.

Highlighting the BJP’s expanding footprint across the country, Dr Saha said the party has secured victories from Odisha to Maharashtra, Delhi to Madhya Pradesh, demonstrating its commitment to development and good governance. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for strengthening the nation through infrastructure development, restoration of heritage and religious sites, and what he termed as waves of development across India.

Responding to allegations and ongoing investigations in West Bengal, Dr Saha clarified that agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate function independently and without government interference. “Action is taken wherever necessary, and those responsible face the law. Even the West Bengal Chief Minister has visited the spot herself. These are not isolated incidents, and many have already been held accountable,” he said.

Reiterating the BJP’s stance, Dr Saha said the party stands for development, transparent governance and national progress. “In Bengal, people are clear that if they want to secure their future, the first step is to support the BJP and ensure a government that truly works for the people,” he added.