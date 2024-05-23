The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has predicted a potential post-poll violence in Sikkim, citing feedback from civil society and threatening messages. The party has already sent a letter to Delhi expressing its concerns. Soon they will also have a meeting with all the political parties also.

In a separate development, the BJP has also demanded a white paper on the controversial sale of Sikkim Urja Limited, a state-owned power company. The party alleges that the sale was conducted secretly and without transparency.

- The BJP is urging the government to release a white paper on the sale of Sikkim Urja Limited as soon as possible.

- The party is demanding transparency in the deal and wants the government to come clean on the terms and conditions of the sale.

- The BJP is also seeking assurance from the government to take necessary measures to prevent post-poll violence in the state.



"We have received feedback from civil society and threatening messages, which indicate a high chance of post-poll violence in Sikkim. We urge the government to take our concerns seriously and take necessary steps to ensure peace and stability in the state. Moreover, the secretive sale of Sikkim Urja Limited has raised many questions, and we demand a white paper on the deal to ensure transparency and accountability," said DR Giri, Spokesperson BJP Sikkim Chapter.