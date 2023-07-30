BJP in-charge for Sikkim, Dilip Jaiswal, on July 30 said that the saffron party is working towards making the state corruption free and focusing on its development.

He further said that the BJP is excelling in the state and it will gain more popularity in the coming days.

''BJP is working to make Sikkim corruption free and developed state and in a day to come we will not spare the corrupt leaders we have already made a list of 8 such leaders and in the coming days BJP will not spare anyone,'' he said while addressing a public meet at Jorethang after the inauguration of the zonal party office.

Slamming opposition in the state, Jaiswal claimed that during the election these opposition parties urge people to save them in the name of regional parties but they forget about the development.

''Whenever elections come, few regional political parties start saying people must save them in the name of a regional party. But don't you think Sikkim should march on the path of development along with the nation? Sikkim is also an integral part of the nation and it also needs to develop itself at a national and international level,'' he added.

Commenting on Article 371F, Jaiswal said that when he became BJP Incharge for Sikkim, he came to know about the regional sentiment and how regional parties play with it.

''In the recently held executive party, we have passed a resolution which talks about the safeguarding article 371 F and regional sentiment which was prepared by President DR Thapa it is for the welfare and betterment of Sikkim,'' Jaiswal said.

He further said that no one can temper Article 371F and BJP President DR Thapa is Sikkimese first and then is the president of the party so how he will do away with the Sikkimese identity and 371F?

On the other hand, DR Thapa in his address said that BJP first think about the nation then the state and lastly party but the regional party first thinks about the chair and their party, this is the difference.

''If you bring BJP then it's a people's government but if you bring regional party then you are bringing one man into the power who is threatening its citizens,'' Thapa added.

Thapa also said that Sikkim is going through tough times with issues like identity crisis and other political issues and the BJP is the solution.

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