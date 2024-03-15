Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sikkim chapter, has taken a ministerial position within the Bihar Government.

This announcement comes in the wake of Dr. Jaiswal's recent endeavors to champion transformative initiatives, particularly focused on empowering girl children. On March 13, Dr. Jaiswal announced a pioneering scheme aimed to boost the status and opportunities for girls in Sikkim, which is set to be a cornerstone of the BJP's manifesto for the impending state assembly elections in 2024.

Central to this initiative is the pledge to deposit Rs. 50,000 as a fixed deposit on the birth of a girl child. Additionally, the BJP promises to provide scooters and laptops to girls upon completing their class 12 examinations, facilitating their educational pursuits and fostering their independence.

Speaking on the significance of this initiative, Dr. Jaiswal stated its pivotal role in empowering women and ensuring that girl children have the means to pursue their aspirations without being dependent on others. "We are doing this for the empowerment of women," stated Dr. Jaiswal, "to ensure that a girl child does not have to depend on others once she completes her 10+2 examinations. A girl will be able to pursue her own studies and carve her own career path."