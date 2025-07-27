Body of man who jumped into Legship river in Sikkim recovered, infant daughter still missing

The body of 32-year-old Dinesh Das, who jumped into Legship river from a bridge in Sikkim along with his infant daughter, was recovered on Sunday, July 27 afternoon two days after the heartbreaking incident.

Das’s body was discovered around 3 PM on July 27 through a coordinated effort involving personnel from Legship Police, New Bazaar Police, the Legship Human Service Committee, and local residents from the Legship-Ganglay area. The identity of the deceased was confirmed on-site by his wife, Kaushila Sharma.

As per official procedure, a post-mortem examination will be conducted before the body is handed over to the grieving family for last rites.

However, the search continues for the infant daughter who remains untraceable. The child, whom Das was reportedly carrying when he jumped, has yet to be located. Rescue teams are combing through downstream areas of the Baigune River with support from volunteers and civic bodies.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, July 25. The shocking nature of the event has left the local community in deep distress.

Authorities, along with local rescue groups, launched an intensive search and rescue operation immediately after the incident. The motive behind the drastic step is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.