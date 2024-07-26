Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has lauded the Sikkim government's eco-conservation measures praising the mandatory carriage of garbage bags by tourist vehicles entering the region.

In a directive from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, it has been mandated that all tourist vehicles must carry a large garbage bag to ensure proper waste management.

Pednekar, known for her environmental activism expressed her support for this move on Instagram, sharing a reel.

"The Sikkim government's proactive approach to eco-conservation is commendable. Such measures are crucial in protecting our environment," Pednekar stated.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar is set to make her OTT series debut with 'Daldal', portraying a groundbreaking role as a cop. Describing her character, Pednekar said, "She is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker and someone who rewrites the rules in a man’s world."

The actress, who recently starred in the streaming movie 'Bhakshak', revealed that 'Daldal' is one of her most special and challenging projects. "It's been an exciting year for me as an actress, and this role is undoubtedly one of the most demanding I've ever taken on," she added.