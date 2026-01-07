Boost to MSMEs: Sikkim partners with IIFT to drive exports and entrepreneurial growth

Sikkim has taken a decisive step to plug its local entrepreneurs into global trade networks by signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata, and launching a dedicated Export Facilitation Cell aimed at boosting exports and strengthening MSMEs. The initiative marks a significant policy push to transform Sikkim into an export-ready state with structured institutional support for businesses.

The MoU was signed by the Commerce and Industries Department of Sikkim and IIFT Kolkata at a programme held at the department’s conference hall on Wednesday, January 7 coinciding with the formal inauguration of the Export Facilitation Cell.

Addressing the gathering, Commerce and Industries Secretary Karma D. Youtso said the partnership would provide critical policy guidance, technical expertise and export-related handholding to entrepreneurs seeking to scale beyond local markets. She described the Export Facilitation Cell as a one-stop support mechanism for business owners looking to access national and international trade opportunities.

Highlighting the state’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem, Youtso said Sikkim has fostered a pro-business environment under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. She noted that the flagship One Family–One Entrepreneur scheme has significantly expanded the state’s MSME base, with the number of registered entrepreneurs rising sharply from around 1,000 in 2020 to nearly 30,000 at present.

Under the MoU, IIFT Kolkata will assist the department in policy planning, capacity building, export-oriented training programmes for entrepreneurs and skill development of departmental officials. The agreement has been signed for an initial period of three years, with annual reviews built into the framework. An Export Coordinator, Subarna Mukhia, has been appointed to oversee the day-to-day functioning of the Export Facilitation Cell.

Youtso further informed that the newly launched cell operates under the central government’s Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme. As part of the incentives, exporters are eligible for a 50 per cent transport subsidy upon submission of relevant bills. She cited the example of local agro-based enterprise MEVEDIR, which availed the subsidy while exporting 300 kg of Cherry Pepper (Dalle Khorsani) to the Solomon Islands. Entrepreneurs utilising cold storage facilities for exports will also receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr K. Rangarajan, Professor and Centre Head at IIFT Kolkata, welcomed Sikkim’s initiative and assured full institutional support to prepare local enterprises for global markets. He emphasised the need for quality assurance, effective branding and improved market access to enhance export competitiveness.

The MoU was formally signed by Karma D. Youtso on behalf of the Sikkim government and Dr Rangarajan for IIFT Kolkata. The event also witnessed the official inauguration of the Export Facilitation Cell and the presentation of a prototype website being developed by IIFT Kolkata to support exporters and streamline services.