The Border Roads Organization (BRO), in coordination with the Army successfully restored connectivity to Dzongu and Chungthang by launching twin Bailey bridges over river Teesta at Sanklang. Later, to provide round the year connectivity across river Teesta, BRO constructed Bailey Suspension bridge at Sanklang which was opened for traffic since February 10, this year.

However, local villagers, Army personnel and tourists continued to face tremendous difficulties, as they have to travel additional 50 kilometers and negotiate multiple sharp hair pin bends to reach Chungthnag.

Amongst many bridges, a 140-metre-long steel bridge at Phidang connecting Dikchu to Sanklang and another 130-metre-long permanent bridge at Toong connecting Mangan to Chungthang got washed away affecting connectivity to Dzongu as well as Chungthnag.

To restore the shortest connectivity to Chungthnag and Dzongu, BRO has been working on war footing to construct bridges at Phidang and Toong, however, due to delay in payment of land compensation, villagers of Naga, Ritchu and Toong had halted ongoing construction work of most critical Toong bridge for more than 75 days.

Later, on receiving assurance from BRO officials, work recommenced at site since June 1, 2024. Sensing the criticality of bridge at Toong, BRO workers had worked overtime spite of bad weather and completed the construction of Modular bridge at Toong. However, work along approach road to Toong bridge is still under progress. Bridge is likely to be opened for traffic by end of this month. Early operation of Toong bridge is likely to bring huge relief to all stake holders.

Similarly, BRO had undertaken painstaking efforts to construct massive retaining structures and a Bailey Suspension Bridge at Phidang.

Construction of this vital bridge will provide seamless connectivity between Dikchu and Dzongu region.

Vital road networks and critical bridges in North Sikkim suffered extensive damages, and approximately 20 km of road network and 16 bridges were washed away due to the Glacial Lake Outburst flood (GLOF) which took place in October, 2023.

Selfless commitment by brave workers of Border Roads Organization has earned appreciation from all quarters for raising hopes amongst everyone including Army towards early restoration of connectivity to North Sikkim.