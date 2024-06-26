Heavy rains since June 12 have caused severe disruptions in North Sikkim, with multiple landslides and road breaches cutting off vital connections. The collapse of a newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang further exacerbated the crisis, isolating North Sikkim and the Dzongu region.

Project SWASTIK of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) immediately mobilised resources to tackle the emergency. Despite challenging weather conditions, BRO teams successfully reopened routes across Rafangkhola and Lanthakhola on the Mangang-Chungthnag road, allowing heavy vehicle traffic to reach Naga. Efforts continue to extend this connectivity to Chungthang.

Simultaneously, BRO is working to restore an alternate route via Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong. A major hurdle at Dett Khola bridge was overcome by constructing new abutments and deploying a 70-foot Bailey bridge in coordination with the Army. This innovative solution enabled the transport of heavy machinery and construction materials along this critical axis.

The BRO's swift response and determination have earned widespread praise. Their ongoing efforts have instilled hope for the early restoration of North Sikkim's vital road networks, demonstrating the organisation's crucial role in maintaining infrastructure in challenging terrains.