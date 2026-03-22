BRO begins snow clearance in East Sikkim to restore routes to Nathula

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday, March 22, began operations to restore traffic connectivity in East Sikkim, including routes to Nathula, following heavy snowfall in the region.

Officials said that roads connecting Gangtok to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula were closed on Saturday, March 21, due to snowfall, prompting immediate snow clearance efforts.

The operation aims to reopen key routes to important destinations such as Nathula, Tsomgo Lake, Nathu La’s Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, and Zuluk, which are crucial for both local connectivity and tourism.

The Sikkim Tourism Department, along with BRO’s Project Swastik, is closely monitoring the situation to ensure roads are safe and accessible for travellers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department had issued an alert on March 21, warning of continued snowfall in high-altitude areas of Sikkim over the next 24 hours.