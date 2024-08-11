The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed the reconstruction of the Indrani Bridge in Sikkim, restoring a vital link between northern Sikkim and the rest of India. The project's completion marks a significant step in the region's recovery from devastating flash floods that struck in October 2023.

The original Indrani Bridge, built by the Sikkim Public Works Department, was destroyed when flash floods ravaged the Teesta River valley last year. The disaster severed road connections and damaged multiple bridges, leaving northern Sikkim isolated.

Responding to the crisis, the Government of Sikkim quickly initiated plans to restore connectivity. A joint survey with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) led to an agreement to construct a Bailey Suspension Bridge at the Indrani Bridge site.

The 764 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of Project Swastik led the construction of the 300-foot Bailey Suspension Bridge. The team's dedication and engineering expertise were crucial in completing this critical infrastructure project on schedule.

Set to open on August 12, the new Indrani Bridge is expected to boost economic and social development in the region. The project showcases the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in overcoming natural disasters and rebuilding crucial infrastructure.