BRO restores key road link to North Sikkim, minister Sanjay Seth inaugurates Lachen Axis

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored connectivity to North Sikkim with the reopening of the Chungthang–Lachen axis and the inauguration of a 400-foot Bailey Suspension Bridge at Taram Chu.



The restored road link was inaugurated by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, marking a major milestone in post-disaster recovery efforts in the region.



The Lachen axis had suffered extensive damage following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023, Cyclone Remal in June 2024, and severe cloudbursts in May–June 2025. The disasters had cut off communities in North Sikkim and disrupted the supply of essential goods for several months.



Led by Project Swastik under Brigadier Amit Sakhre, BRO carried out round-the-clock operations in difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions. The team cleared 96 landslides, constructed four major bridges, repaired two damaged bridges, and created multiple diversions, including fresh formation cutting of eight kilometres through challenging stretches. The organisation had earlier restored the 7.5-km Naga-Toong stretch in October 2025, further improving access to the region.



The reopening of the 28-km Chungthang–Lachen road and the 400-foot Taram Chu Bridge is expected to restore a vital lifeline for residents, security forces and economic activities in North Sikkim.



Speaking at the inauguration, Sanjay Seth described the project as a significant step towards strengthening connectivity in the region. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting development and ensuring the well-being of the people of Sikkim. He also appreciated the efforts of BRO personnel for their dedication and public service.



The project is seen as an important step towards fulfilling the Sikkim government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Sikkim – Viksit Bharat.”