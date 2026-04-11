BRO steps up efforts to restore connectivity in landslide-hit North Sikkim

In the wake of a landslide disrupting connectivity in North Sikkim, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), Jitendra Prasad, visited the affected stretch at Taramchu to review restoration efforts and assess the ground situation.

Taramchu, located in the ecologically fragile and strategically significant region of Sikkim, has witnessed road disruptions following recent landslide activity, affecting movement and supply lines in the area.

During his visit, Prasad conducted an on-site inspection and interacted with personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) engaged in clearance and restoration work. He reviewed the progress of operations and issued directions to expedite fresh works aimed at restoring connectivity at the earliest.

Officials present at the site stated that the ADGBR (East) emphasized the importance of maintaining road access in remote border regions, noting that such infrastructure plays a critical role in sustaining local communities and ensuring logistical continuity.

He also reiterated the organisation’s commitment to strengthening connectivity in challenging terrains, particularly in border areas where roads serve as essential links for both civilian needs and strategic operations.

The visit is understood to have boosted the morale of BRO personnel working under demanding conditions, as efforts continue to reopen the affected route and stabilize the vulnerable stretch.