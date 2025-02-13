In response to heavy snowfall across North and East Sikkim, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has launched a massive snow clearance operation to ensure uninterrupted movement along key strategic routes.



The unexpected extreme weather conditions have severely affected the Lachung-Lachen axis, the national highway to Nathu La, and Tamze, disrupting socio-economic activities and posing significant challenges for road users.

Amid these harsh conditions, a dedicated team from 758 BRTF, operating under Project Swastik, has swiftly mobilized heavy machinery and manpower to keep these crucial border roads operational.



Despite freezing temperatures, low oxygen levels, high winds, and blizzards, the resilient personnel of BRO remain steadfast in their mission, ensuring smooth movement of vehicles and essential supplies.





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