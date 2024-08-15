Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) commemorated India's 78th Independence Day with fervor, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism across various locations in Sikkim. The celebrations were marked by flag hoisting ceremonies at some of the highest and most strategically significant points in the region.

BRO personnel under Project Swastik hoisted the national flag at the Donkayala Pass and Tamze Pass, which are among the highest passes in North and East Sikkim. Similar ceremonies were conducted at Doklam and Nathula, situated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and at Point 4685, the highest peak in East Sikkim. These locations, crucial for India’s border security, were chosen to underline the significance of the BRO's role in the region.

As part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative, a flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the newly inaugurated Indryani bridge in Singtham. This critical infrastructure was recently inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Kumar Tamang (Golay). The bridge is expected to significantly enhance connectivity in the region, underscoring the BRO's commitment to its motto of "Connecting Places, Connecting People."

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Project Swastik extended the Independence Day celebrations beyond Sikkim, organizing Tiranga marches and runs in various prominent locations across North Bengal and Sikkim. These included Chungthang, Chandmari, Burtuk, Kalimpong, Kupup, and Nathula, where the local populace, including children, participated with enthusiasm.

At the Swastik Toddler School, a special event was organized for the young children of BRO personnel. The school hosted patriotic plays and song competitions, followed by a dental check-up for the students, adding a health and wellness component to the day's festivities.

The BRO, through Project Swastik, continues to play an indispensable role in the daily lives of the border populations, not only by enhancing infrastructure and connectivity but also by fostering a spirit of patriotism and unity in some of the most remote and challenging terrains of India.