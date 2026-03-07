Buddhist forum calls for peaceful dharna in Gangtok on March 10 over religious issue

The All India Buddhist Forum (Sikkim unit) has announced that it will hold a peaceful dharna in Gangtok on March 10 to raise awareness about an issue concerning the Buddhist community across India.

According to the organizers, the protest will take place in front of the G.B. Bist Taxi Stand, also known as the DAC Taxi Stand, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event has been titled “Peaceful Solidarity Dharna.”

Permission has been granted under Section 158(1) of the Sikkim Police Act, 2008 for the use of a public address system during the programme.

Convener Ongdi Pintso Lama said the demonstration aims to highlight a significant issue affecting the Buddhist religion in India. He appealed to Buddhists residing in Sikkim to come forward and support the peaceful protest.

Lama also stated that the final hearing of a related case is scheduled for April 28, expressing hope that justice will be delivered. He urged members of the Buddhist community to pray and stand in solidarity so that the matter is resolved in favour of Buddhists.