Sikkim marked 50 years of statehood on Friday with a landmark celebration that brought together senior leaders, state officials, and citizens in a powerful reaffirmation of its democratic journey. The event, held in Gangtok, highlighted the state’s transformation since joining the Indian Union on May 16, 1975.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in his address, reflected on the state’s evolution from a monarchy to a progressive and environmentally conscious member of the Indian federation. “Our golden jubilee is not just a commemoration of the past—it is a reaffirmation of our shared vision for a Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim, ani Samarth Sikkim,” he said.

Tamang praised the foresight of the former Sikkimese monarchs, whose leadership, he noted, laid the groundwork for the institutions and identity that continue to define modern Sikkim. He emphasised the enduring significance of Article 371F and the Sikkim Subject status, both crucial in preserving the political and cultural rights of the Sikkimese people.

Highlighting the state’s development, the Chief Minister pointed to Sikkim’s status as having the highest per capita income in India and a projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 50,000 crore for 2024–25. Sikkim’s Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index is among the lowest nationally, reflecting years of focused policy implementation.

Environmental achievements featured prominently. As India’s first fully organic state, Sikkim has banned single-use plastics, adopted climate-resilient farming, and aligned development with conservation. “Development must walk hand in hand with environmental conservation,” Tamang said.

He also spotlighted schemes like Mero Rukh Mero Santati and Shishu Samridhi Yojana, which combine ecological preservation with family welfare. Global recognition, such as the UNESCO World Heritage status for Khangchendzonga National Park, underscores the state's ecological significance.

Education and healthcare progress were noted as major success stories. With a 90.67% literacy rate and over 730 government schools, Sikkim has prioritised inclusive education. Healthcare indicators are equally strong, with high institutional delivery rates and an infant mortality rate of just 4 per 1,000 live births.

Tamang pointed to landmark welfare schemes like Vatsalya and the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Scheme, which have expanded social safety nets. He also highlighted the role of women in governance, supported by 50% reservation in Panchayats and 33% in state jobs.

Acknowledging Sikkim’s border-state status, the Chief Minister referred to citizens as “sentinels of the frontier” and expressed gratitude to the central government for continued support.

Reflecting on past challenges—including the 2011 earthquake, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the GLOF disaster in 2023—he praised the unity and resolve of the people. “We have rebuilt Sikkim brick by brick—with courage, compassion, and conviction,” he said.

Closing his speech, Tamang urged citizens to embrace the next chapter with pride and purpose. “Let us build a Sikkim that leads not just in statistics, but in spirit. A Sikkim that is strong, sustainable, and ever shining.”