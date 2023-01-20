Recently held Combined Recruitment Examination 2022 for the post of Under Secretary (Under Secretary), Account Officer (AO), and Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) which was conducted by Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has attracted many criticisms from aspirants saying the exam was conducted in an unprofessional way. Harping on the same string, political parties too raised the issue and even demanded the re-conduction of the exam.



Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front party was quick enough to react to the issue. Spokesperson Rikzing Norbu Bhutia said "through our students front we have received many complaints and grievances that the exam was not conducted fairly there were many malpractices while conducting the exam and even questions are wrong and in some cases, there were no answers to the questions. He also said many candidates were allowed to use phones and hence this exam holds no grounds and it should be re-conducted.

While Ganesh Rai questioned " how fair the exam is and political interference from the CM level and aspirants saying it was not transparent is something government is responsible we believe hard works of the candidates should not go in vain.

Raising the issue of alleged corruption, sheer negligence and violation of exam rules, SDF spokespersons, Rinzing Norbu Bhutia and Bandana Sharma alleged that rules and regulations were violated and demanded that re-examination be conducted. They held SPSC and the Sikkim Government responsible for such misconduct and malpractice. The SDF spokesperson held a press conference on Janaury 19 the issue.

There were about 8,000 aspirants who sat for the exam. The exams were held to fill 18 Under Secretary positions, 14 positions of DSP, and 30 positions of Accounts Officer.