CAP leader B.K. Pokhrel remanded to 14 days judicial custody in Darjeeling

Citizen Action Party (CAP) leader B.K. Pokhrel has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody in Darjeeling following his arrest in connection with an alleged threatening social media post concerning academician Dr M.P. Lama.

Pokhrel was arrested after the youth wing of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) lodged a complaint at Darjeeling Sadar Police Station over a Facebook post. He was subsequently produced before a court in Darjeeling.

The case relates to remarks posted on social media that were perceived as a threat to Dr Lama. The allegations remain subject to the judicial process, and the court proceedings will determine the subsequent course of the case.

Meanwhile, CAP has distanced itself from the remarks, stating that Pokhrel had made the comments in his individual capacity.

The party has also constituted a disciplinary committee to examine the matter.

Pokhrel will remain in judicial custody as the legal proceedings in the case continue.