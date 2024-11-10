The President (Syikong) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering during his official visit to Sikkim, stated that his visit is aimed not only at meeting the Tibetan community in the state but also at understanding and addressing their needs.

Addressing media personnel at a press conference held at Hotel Tibet, Tsering emphasized the welfare and improvement of Tibetan settlements in India, providing an overview of the Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) efforts in this regard.

The president of CTA is on his second official visit to Sikkim from November 8 to 11. The main purpose of his visit is to meet with the Tibetan population living in and around Gangtok and also to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Mindolling monastery in Tumlong, North Sikkim.

Tsering's visit to Sikkim is a part of his tour of Tibetan settlements in Tenzingang, Bomdila, Tawang, Dimapur, Shillong from 2 to 11 November 2024, culminating at Gangtok.

The press conference was followed by a question answer round with media persons.