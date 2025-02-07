The Central government has allocated Rs 1190 crore for the construction of a new bridge over the Teesta River, marking a major infrastructure boost for North Bengal, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista stated on February 7.

The bridge will serve as an alternative to the aging Coronation Bridge, which has been in a state of disrepair for years.

The project, including the approach road, will span 6.85 km and connect Sevoke in Darjeeling to Ellenbari. The bridge aims to enhance connectivity between Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim, Siliguri and the Dooars region.

During the ongoing Parliament session, MP Raju Bista raised a question regarding the status of the Coronation Bridge alternative and inquired about any existing challenges.

In response, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, confirmed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new bridge is in its final stages before approval. He also stated that the project, once approved, would take approximately 36 months to complete from the date of commencement.

The Coronation Bridge, built in 1937, has suffered significant damage over the years, particularly due to earthquakes in 2011 and 2015. Despite the critical condition of the bridge, no substantial repair work has been undertaken by the West Bengal Public Works Department (WB-PWD). Given the vital role the bridge plays in linking key regions, the need for an alternative structure has been an urgent demand for years.

Once completed, the new bridge will not only modernize the transportation network in North Bengal but also reduce travel distance by 14 km. This will significantly cut down travel time between Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim, Siliguri, and the Dooars region, benefiting commuters, traders, and tourists alike.

Additionally, the new bridge will bolster infrastructure in the strategically important "Chicken Neck" corridor, a narrow stretch of land that connects mainland India to the Northeast.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Nitin Gadkari, Raju Bista said that the project highlights the government's commitment to the development of the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars region.

The improved infrastructure is expected to boost economic activities, improve transportation efficiency, and enhance safety for daily commuters.