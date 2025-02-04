The Centre has approved the implementation of the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP) in four states - Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the details of project outlay and fund shares to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The implementation has been sanctioned at a financial outlay of Rs 150 crore, of which the Northeastern states have been allocated Rs 85 crore, with Rs 45 crore for Arunachal Pradesh and Rs 40 crore for Sikkim.

Moreover, Central share from the National Disaster Mitigation fund (NDMF) is Rs 135 crore, of which Arunachal has been given Rs 40.50 crore and Sikkim, Rs 36 crore.

The four states have to collectively contribute Rs 15 crore from their own resources, with Arunachal having to contribute Rs 4.50 crore and Sikkim, Rs 4 crore.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has been allocated a total project outlay of Rs 30 crore, while Central NDMF fund is Rs 27 crore. Uttarakhand has to contribute Rs 3 crore from its own resources.

A total project outlay of Rs 35 crore has been approved for Himachal Pradesh, while Central NDMF fund is Rs 31.50 crore. Himachal has to contribute Rs 3.50 crore from its own resources.

The first instalments of Rs 1.83 crore and Rs 8.35 crore have been released to the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim respectively on January 17, under the project.

NGRMP is aimed at reducing the risks associated with glacial lake outburst floods, particularly in regions that are highly susceptible to such natural disasters.

The objectives of NGRMP project are:

(a) Prevent loss of life and reduce economic loss and damage to critical Infrastructure due to GLOF and similar events.

(b) Strengthen the early warning and monitoring capacities based on last mile connectivity.