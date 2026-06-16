Centre eyes global markets for Sikkim’s orchids and medicinal plants

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and MSME, Shobha Karandlaje, has underscored the vast export potential of Sikkim's orchids and medicinal plants while reviewing the state's growing MSME sector during her visit to the Himalayan state.

The Minister noted that Sikkim has witnessed impressive growth in entrepreneurship, with more than 3,000 enterprises registered under the Udyam portal, reflecting strong momentum in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

Highlighting Sikkim's unique natural advantages, Karandlaje said the state's rich biodiversity, including hundreds of orchid species and high-altitude medicinal plants, offers significant untapped opportunities in international markets. She stressed that these strengths can be leveraged through MSME clusters and targeted central government initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in the Northeast.

The Minister reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting local businesses through the Scheme for Promotion of MSMEs in the North East Region and Sikkim, as well as the Export Promotion Mission. These initiatives are expected to provide entrepreneurs with access to trade finance, export compliance support and global market linkages.

Karandlaje also highlighted the success of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana in Sikkim, noting that more than 1.70 lakh beneficiaries in the state have received loans worth Rs 1,688 crore under the programme.

She said the next phase of development should focus on moving Sikkim's agro-based, floriculture and medicinal plant enterprises up the value chain by enabling them to access national and international markets, thereby creating greater income opportunities and employment generation.

The Minister's visit signals a renewed push by the Centre to position Sikkim as a hub for high-value, export-oriented MSMEs, particularly in sectors where the state enjoys a natural competitive advantage.