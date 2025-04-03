A high-level discussion concerning the future of the Gorkha community and the Darjeeling region was convened today under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs (North), Nityanand Rai. Despite the critical nature of the talks, the West Bengal government was notably absent, drawing criticism for its continued disengagement from the issue.

The meeting, lasting over 90 minutes, saw participation from representatives of Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars, along with senior Union government officials. The deliberations focused on the historical challenges faced by the region, issues of marginalization, and the demand for constitutional safeguards to protect the identity and rights of the Gorkha people.

A significant aspect of the discussions was the demand for official recognition of 11 Gorkha sub-tribes that have yet to be acknowledged. The delegation strongly emphasized that any resolution must ensure constitutional protection for the land, people, and culture of the region.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to addressing these long-standing concerns through structured dialogue while upholding the principles of cooperative federalism. He assured the Gorkha representatives that their concerns would be conveyed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and appropriate measures would be taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Gorkha delegation included prominent political leaders such as GNLF Chief Mann Ghising, GJM Chief Bimal Gurung, CPRM President J.B. Rai, GoRaNiMo Chief Dawa Pakhrin, SuMuMo Chief Bikash Rai, BJP District President Dr. Kalyan Dewan, Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba, and Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama, among others.

Key officials from the Centre present in the meeting included Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Roumuan Paite.

Expressing appreciation for the Centre’s continued engagement, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and MoS Nityanand Rai for their proactive efforts in resolving the long-standing issues of Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars.

The West Bengal government’s absence from the discussions raised concerns among Gorkha leaders, who viewed it as an indication of the state’s reluctance to actively engage in finding a lasting solution.