The Centre has sanctioned Rs 338 crores for widening and upgrading the Lava-Pedong road, which serves as an alternative route when NH10 is blocked. The move will serve as a major step towards improving road connectivity to Sikkim’s Gangtok.

The project aims to ease traffic congestion and ensure smoother travel between North Bengal and Sikkim.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for approving the project.

The expansion, undertaken by the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), will convert the existing stretch into a two-lane road with paved shoulders under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. The work is expected to be completed in two and a half years.

The people of Pedong, Lava, and nearby areas have faced significant challenges, especially during monsoons when NH10—the primary highway connecting Sikkim—gets disrupted. This forces heavy traffic onto the narrower alternative routes, leading to congestion.

The newly sanctioned project will help address these issues, improving connectivity in Kalimpong district and ensuring a smoother journey to Gangtok.

Bista assured the public that the government remains committed to addressing infrastructure gaps in the region. He said that alongside development projects, social and political concerns would also be resolved for the welfare of the people.

With this expansion along NH-717A, residents and travelers can expect better road conditions, reduced congestion, and enhanced connectivity between West Bengal and Sikkim, benefiting local commuters and visitors alike.