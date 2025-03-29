The Central Government has approved Rs 555.70 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to aid Sikkim’s recovery efforts following the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) that impacted the Teesta River basin in October 2023.

The decision was made by a High-Level Committee (HLC) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside key officials including the Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister, and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. The assistance will support recovery, reconstruction, preparedness, and capacity-building efforts in the disaster-hit state.

Beyond this special package for Sikkim, the Central Government has also disbursed substantial disaster relief funds to various states during the current financial year, including:

Rs 19,074.80 crore to 28 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Rs 3,229.35 crore to 16 states under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF).

Rs ₹5,160.76 crore to 19 states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The Centre remains committed to strengthening disaster management and mitigation efforts across the country, ensuring timely financial aid to affected states.