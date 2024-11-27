The Central government will allocate adequate financial aid to encourage organic and natural farming in Sikkim, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on November 26.

Speaking during a meeting, held in the presence of Sikkim Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurang, Chouhan said, "The central government will continue to provide all possible assistance to promote organic farming in the state."

He further assured that the Union ministry will provide sufficient assistance to promote the sectors of organic farming and natural farming in the Northeastern state.

The announcement comes as part of a series of meetings being held between the Union minister and state agriculture ministers, aiming to resolve problems pertaining to the agricultural arena.

Earlier yesterday, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament reaffirmed his dedication and commitment to addressing the issues of the state.

Subba, representing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), attended a preparatory meeting of floor leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also had Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in attendance. The discussions were aimed at aligning strategies for the session.