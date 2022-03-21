Pawan Chamling, former Chief Minister and head of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), stated on Sunday that his party has accepted the message from the 2019 defeat and has committed to realign and become more youth-centric when the Himalayan State goes to polls in 2024.

“Without this break, the SDF party would have never got a chance to filter out the political brokers. Also, the vacuum created by them has been filled by youth who want value-based and issue-based politics. The SDF party has come back in another avatar with new energy, enthusiasm and ideas. The ‘SDF 2.0’ will show how should the future of Sikkim look for the youth and set an example of what youth politics should be like” said the former five-time Chief Minister in a press statement.

“I am totally convinced that the break we got in 2019 election was not only a blessing in disguise but a much-needed break.” Among the reasons why it was a blessing, Chamling said the election result revealed the disloyal “political brokers”, party received the opportunity to self-introspect deeply and freely, and the exit of leaders with vested interests created an adequate vacuum for newer and younger members to join the party.

“If we hadn’t lost the 2019 election, we would have never known that hundreds of our leaders were merely political brokers. They were serving their personal interests. Now, the people are telling me how those power brokers used to bully them. People are congratulating me for getting rid of them,” said Chamling, adding that the SDF is coming back in a new avatar.

“The chaff has been removed, leaving wheat in the party. You can also say that we got a chance to bring about Samudra Manthan. We are churning the poison out of the party. A big and old party like ours needed to do this. This has been a painful but most-needed process.”

Likewise, Chamling said they received the opportunity to self-introspect. “We have been discovering lapses, weaknesses, gaps and exploring ways to rectify them. I can tell you that the SDF party has become much, much stronger and a more refined party with a totally refreshed understanding.”

The other reason why this break was needed was that the SDF party has been able to establish a novel contact with the new generation, he added.

“I must admit that a 30-year-old party can easily disconnect with newer generations. But during the break, the new generation has begun to interact with us and join us. The SDF has been making needed amends to accommodate the young people’s newer ideas, perspectives and aspirations. The SDF has been born again in that sense and is now endowed with new energy and new ideas. The youth who want value and issue-based politics have been coming to us in huge numbers. We, with our young team will show how should the future of Sikkim look for our youth and will set an example of what youth politics should be like. Youth will not be pelting stones and holding guns. They will be at the forefront of decision-making, planning and executing plans to turn Sikkim into a land of young people.”

Also, Chamling stated the “ill-governance” and “zero efficiency” of SKM government had made people realise SDF’s efficiency, stance and worth.

“SDF party has a unique mix of vast experience and unfathomable new energy and enthusiasm; time-tested, trusted leadership and the newest ideas and freshest energy.

The year 2024 will be the beginning of another golden era with the SDF 2.0 embarking on a new journey with a renewed vision,” Chamling added.