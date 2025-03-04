Former Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) President Pawan Chamling launched a blistering attack on the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on the occasion of SDF’s 33rd foundation day, accusing Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) of deceiving the people with unfulfilled promises.

Chamling, in a sharp jibe, remarked, “Golay deserves a Nobel Prize for lying and a Guinness World Record for false promises.” He criticized SKM for failing to deliver on key pledges, including the promised unemployment allowance (Bekari Bhatta) of ₹20,000 and the Dashain festival allowance of Rs 50,000.

The former CM also accused the SKM government of taking undue credit for central government initiatives, such as the free rice distribution and AAMA Yojana, misleading the people by portraying them as state-sponsored schemes. “There is no leader like Golay when it comes to deception. His party promised many things but has fulfilled nothing,” Chamling asserted.



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Dismissing rumours of his political exit, Chamling reaffirmed his commitment to Sikkim’s people. “I have not resigned. I am still in the political arena. I will continue to speak for the poor and the people of Sikkim,” he declared.

Drawing a historical parallel, Chamling likened Sikkim’s current state under SKM to the infamous tale of Nero, accusing the ruling party of neglecting governance while the state suffers. “Sikkim is sick, and it needs healing. The people must realize how things were before and how they are now,” he said.

He also took aim at SKM’s policy inconsistencies, highlighting its U-turn on party-based Panchayat elections. “Golay himself proves SKM is wrong. They say one thing today and the opposite tomorrow,” Chamling remarked.

The speech, filled with political fire, signals an intensifying battle as Sikkim heads toward the upcoming elections.