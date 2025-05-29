Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday placed sports at the centre of his vision for Sikkim’s future, declaring that the aim is “for a champion to emerge from every village and town in Sikkim.”

Addressing the state virtually on the occasion of its 50th year of statehood, Modi said the newly developed sports complex in Gangtok would serve as a training ground for future stars. “The new sports complex in Gangtok will become the birthplace of champions,” he said.

With India aiming to become a global sports power, Modi made it clear that Sikkim and the youth of the Northeast will play a key role in that transformation.

“India will soon become a sports superpower. Sikkim and the North East youth will play a huge role in fulfilling this dream,” he stated.

Modi highlighted the contributions of Sikkim’s sporting legends — including football icon Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympian archer Tarundeep Rai, and weightlifter Jaslal Pradhan — as examples of the region’s potential.

He also stressed the Centre’s investment in youth development through Khelo India, under which Sikkim has been given special focus.

“I have full faith that the energy and passion of Sikkim's youth will make India reach the Olympic podium,” Modi said.

The new Gangtok sports complex is expected to host training camps, talent identification programs, and regional competitions, aiming to become a hub for producing national-level athletes.

Beyond sports, Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several major projects in the state, including a 500-bed district hospital in Namchi worth over Rs 750 crore and a passenger ropeway in Gyalshing. However, his focus remained firmly on youth and sports.

The Prime Minister’s comments come as part of a broader narrative to channel the athletic aspirations of rural and remote areas into national achievement, starting with regions like Sikkim that have already demonstrated potential.