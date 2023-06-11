Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, has unveiled a new initiative during the "Aangaanma Prashasan" public interaction program at Rinchenpong. The program aims to establish a Public Grievances cell in all Block Administrative Centres (BACs) across the state, facilitating a streamlined process for addressing public grievances.

The primary objective of the Public Grievances cell is to collect and consolidate public grievances, presenting them to the government for prompt review and decision-making. CM Tamang emphasized the cell's importance in expediting the resolution of citizen issues and ensuring efficient governance.

Furthermore, CM Tamang revealed that dedicated personnel would be appointed to manage the grievances cell in each BAC. These individuals will be responsible for receiving and addressing the concerns raised by the public, enabling effective communication between the government and the citizens.

The Chief Minister has been actively engaging with the people of two constituencies during the ongoing Aanganma Prashasan program for the past five days. This inclusive approach allows CM Tamang to listen firsthand to the pleas and demands of the residents. On the second day of the program, held specifically for the Rinchenpong constituency, various individuals were also presented with job orders and approval letters for their businesses, showcasing the government's commitment to fostering economic growth and development.

It is important to note that CM Tamang has reiterated that the Janta Bhet Ghat program, where he meets with the public, is not politically motivated. Instead, it aims to streamline administrative processes and alleviate the challenges faced by the people, reaffirming the government's dedication to serving the citizens of Sikkim.