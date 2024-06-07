Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will address officers of the state government on June 13, at Manan Kendra, Gangtok.

In a circular, the Department of Personnel, Sikkim Government urged all officers of the rank of Under Secretary and equivalent and above of Government of Sikkim posted in and around Gangtok to attend the same.

“All Heads of Departments/Secretaries are requested to issue necessary instructions to Officers of their respective Departments to attend the meeting without fail and be seated by 10.30 am,” the circular further read.

The department also requested officers to car pool to the venue, as far as possible, for attending the function in order to ease traffic congestion.