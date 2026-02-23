CID registers four cyber fraud cases in Sikkim; victims duped in shopping, internship, booking and loan scams

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has reported four separate cyber fraud cases registered under Section 170 of the BNSS, 2023, on February 22, highlighting the growing threat of online scams in Sikkim.

All complaints have been lodged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), and the victims have been advised to approach their respective police stations for further legal action.

In the first case, a woman from Gangtok was cheated in an online shopping scam after coming across a Facebook link titled “Sasta Bazar Online Shopping,” which advertised sarees at discounted prices. She initially ordered a saree worth ₹500 and made payment via Google Pay on February 21.

Shortly after, she received a call assuring delivery within three days and was persuaded to place another order worth ₹907. The caller subsequently demanded additional payments under the pretext of processing fees and taxes. In total, she transferred ₹8,573 before realising she had been defrauded. Her complaint has been registered on the NCRP with acknowledgement number 32802260000117, and she has been directed to visit Sadar Police Station.

In the second incident, a Gangtok resident joined a WhatsApp group named “Startup India Approved Internship,” which falsely claimed affiliation with a Government of India initiative under Startup India and cited UGC guidelines to make internships appear mandatory. Trusting the claim, he paid ₹3,100 on February 22 as registration fees. He later received an auto-generated offer letter and login credentials but no verifiable proof of government or UGC approval, nor any authentic internship details. Realising it was fraudulent, he filed a complaint on the NCRP under acknowledgement number 32802260000118 and has been advised to approach Sadar Police Station.

The third case involves a resident of Lachung in Mangan district who was attempting to book accommodation for his family at Tirumala Temple. While searching online, he found a listing for “Ram Bagicha Rest House” and contacted a WhatsApp number provided. He was asked to pay ₹2,610 for room booking on February 22.

After making the payment and seeking a receipt, he received a call from another individual claiming to be the manager, who asked him to repeat the booking and pay the same amount again. Sensing fraud, he refrained from making further payments. His complaint has been registered on the NCRP with acknowledgement number 32802260000119, and he has been advised to visit Lachung Police Station.

In the fourth case, a woman from Pakyong district fell victim to a loan app scam. She had applied for a ₹10,000 loan on February 11 through an app named “Ranchi Credit App.” Though the full amount was not approved and she rejected a partial offer of ₹2,500, she later deleted the app.

Subsequently, she received a message claiming that a loan amount had been credited to her bank account, followed by a WhatsApp message from an international number demanding repayment. Believing the claim to be legitimate, she paid ₹999.99. Further demands for money made her realise it was a scam. Her complaint has been registered on the NCRP with acknowledgement number 32802260000120, and she has been advised to report to Pakyong Police Station.

The CID has urged citizens to exercise caution while making online payments, verify the authenticity of digital platforms, and promptly report suspicious activities through the NCRP to prevent financial losses.