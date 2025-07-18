Tension in Gangtok as four CAP members arrested; Police refute assault allegations

A tense situation surfaced in Sikkim's Gangtok after four members of the Citizen Action Party (CAP) were arrested on July 17 followed by a reported altercation outside the Sadar Police Station. Gangtok Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mingyur T Nadik addressed the media on July 18 to clarify the sequence of events and dismiss what he called “false narratives” circulating on social media.

According to SDPO Nadik, the matter began when the Sadar Police Station received a complaint from the Superintendent of Police (SP), Vigilance. The complaint alleged that certain individuals affiliated with the Citizen Action Party had wrongfully restrained and obstructed a public servant from discharging his official duties.

“After receiving the complaint, legal procedures were followed, and four people were arrested. They were brought to the police station and detained around 6 PM,” Nadik said.

Later that evening, between 8 PM and 8:30 PM, a group of 20 to 30 individuals, said to be associated with CAP, gathered outside the Sadar Police Station. It was at that time that a sudden attack reportedly took place. Police personnel on duty claimed they were assaulted by unknown miscreants.

“The personnel on duty responded immediately and intervened in time. Their quick action helped prevent the situation from getting worse,” Nadik added.

He also said that a separate case has been registered regarding the attack on police personnel. CCTV footage from the area is currently being reviewed to identify the attackers and verify the exact sequence of events.

The SDPO denied rumours that CAP members were assaulted inside the police station. “There’s a narrative being spread on social media that CAP members were attacked inside the police station. This is not true. The incident happened outside the station, near a hotel close to the premises,” he said.

In response to both incidents; the original complaint and the altercation outside the station separate FIRs have been filed and investigations are underway. Police are working on identifying all individuals involved using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

“Both complaints have been officially registered. Legal action has been taken, and the investigation is moving forward. We are working to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” Nadik said.

He also gave an update on another earlier case, believed to be connected. “Some of you may be referring to an incident that happened two years ago. In that case, we arrested several people, and the charge sheet has already been filed. The matter is now under trial in court,” he said.

When asked about those present during the most recent incident, Nadik confirmed that one individual was apprehended near Burtuk and that others linked to the event were seen around the station, though not all eleven suspects were present at once.

“We will do everything as per the law. The investigating officer is actively working under the direction of SP Gangtok, and more arrests are likely soon,” Nadik said.